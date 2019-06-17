Robert J. Martire

Robert J. Martire, age 78, of Stratford, husband of 57 years to Margaret (Dunay) Martire, passed away at home on Saturday, June 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bridgeport to the late Salvatore and Theresa (Stortini) Martire.

Robert joined the U.S. Navy after graduating High School and studied computer science. He worked for Avco-Lycoming for 34 years and was later employed by Consolidated Telecom Services, a job he truly loved. He was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Church. Robert was a hardworking and selfless man who will be missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

In addition to his wife, Margaret, Robert is survived by his daughters, Judy Battaglia, of Milford, Patty and Darryl Vitale, of Shelton, and Carol Monte and husband, Joe, of Stratford; and his grandchildren, Anthony and Samuel Battaglia, Gino and Miranda Vitale, and Joey and Christopher Monte.

The Martire family would like to thank Dr. Mario Strazzabosco, Sylvia, and Connie at Smilow Cancer Hospital for their compassion in their care of Robert.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street Stratford, and at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Ave, Stratford. Entombment with military honors will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home.