Robert J. McManus
Robert (Bob) J. McManus (56) of Danbury and formerly Westport, passed away on January 20th from a sudden heart attack. Bob was the son of the late Jim and Nancy McManus and is survived by his siblings, Melissa, Mitchell and Stuart. Bob had a passion for people and their stories and connected to many In his community over the course of his lifetime. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Most recently, Bob worked at BMW of Ridgefield in customer service. He also enjoyed spending his time with the Westport and Norwalk emergency services groups. Services will be private. Memorial gifts may be made in Bob's honor to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (https://www.firehero.org/). For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 31, 2020