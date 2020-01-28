Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McManus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert McManus


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert McManus Obituary
Robert J. McManus
Robert (Bob) J. McManus (56) of Danbury and formerly Westport, passed away on January 20th from a sudden heart attack. Bob was the son of the late Jim and Nancy McManus and is survived by his siblings, Melissa, Mitchell and Stuart. Bob had a passion for people and their stories and connected to many In his community over the course of his lifetime. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Most recently, Bob worked at BMW of Ridgefield in customer service. He also enjoyed spending his time with the Westport and Norwalk emergency services groups. Services will be private. Memorial gifts may be made in Bob's honor to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (https://www.firehero.org/). For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -