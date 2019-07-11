Robert E. McQuillan

Robert E. McQuillan, age 82, of Stratford, beloved husband of Judi Engelhard McQuillan, passed away on July 10, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Robert was born in Bridgeport on April 24, 1937 to the late Edward and Mary (Shiroky) McQuillan and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Fairfield Prep and earned an associate's degree from Bridgeport Engineering Institute. Robert retired from Avco-Lycoming, after 37 years of service. He was a longtime drummer and member of the Connecticut Yankees Drum and Bugle Corp, Hurricane's Drum and Bugle Corp, and the Bridgeport Trooper's Drum and Bugle Corp. The McQuillan family would like to thank Bob's cousin, Barbara Peterson and niece, Nancy Peterson for their loving and supportive care. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 59 years, include his devoted sons, Edward McQuillan of California, Kevin McQuillan and his wife Linda of Milford, and Michael McQuillan and his wife Carol of Virginia, 4 cherished grandchildren, Abigail, Riley, Caileigh, and Lillian, step-grandsons, Michael and his wife Cathleen and Justin, a great-grandson, Jackson, his brother, James McQuillan and his wife Carole of Florida, and several nieces and nephews. Friends may visit with Bob's family on Sunday, July 14th from 1-4 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. meeting directly at Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road Lordship. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Bob to: Smilow Cancer Center, 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 13, 2019