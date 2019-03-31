Connecticut Post Obituaries
Robert Michael Hancharyk


1947 - 2019
Robert Michael Hancharyk Obituary
Robert Michael Hancharyk
Robert Michael Hancharyk, age 71, of Oxford entered into rest on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Glendale Center. He was born in Derby on September 18, 1947, son of Helen (Stochmal) Hancharyk and the late Michael Hancharyk and was a lifelong Oxford resident. Robert proudly served with the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. On Saturday, April 6th, friends are invited to go directly to St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby for his Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. His burial with military honors will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Catholic War Veterans St. Michael's Post 1562, 112 Derby Ave., Derby, CT 06418, Oxford Ambulance Assoc., 484 Oxford Rd., Oxford, CT 06478 or St. Mary & St. Michael School, 14 Seymour Ave., Derby, CT 06418. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby is entrusted with his arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019
