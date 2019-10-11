|
|
Robert A. Migliore
Robert Anthony Migliore, age 78, of Fairfield, loving husband and "Soul Mate" for 60 years to Joni Kostan Migliore passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, Robert was the son of the late Anthony and Josephine Kosinski Migliore. He was a United States Veteran, serving his country in the Army. Robert was a retired, self-employed hairdresser for over 50 years. He would always leave the house wearing the nicest clothes, looking as sharp as he could, known by his family as a "Handsome Guy." He was a member of Port 5 Association, an avid fly fisherman who had a love for his car, the Jag. Robert will be missed by all the lives he touched.
In addition to his wife Joni, he leaves behind his daughter Gia Migliore, his brother-in-law John Virag and nieces Holly and Erin Virag, his best friend Camille Savoie and his beloved cousins and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Rd, Fairfield with Fr. Norman Guilbert officiating. In abiding with his wishes, calling hours have been omitted. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019