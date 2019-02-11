Connecticut Post Obituaries
Robert "Jay" Mildrum


Robert "Jay" Mildrum Obituary
Robert "Jay" Mildrum
Robert "Jay" Mildrum, 64 of Fairfield, passed peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, Julie (nee Bond); loving son, Michael (Lauren); beloved mother, Carol (Vinnie, deceased); brother, Jeff; and sister, Barbara. Jay graduated from Western New England College and received his Master's Degree from Pace University. He worked as an auditor in the reinsurance industry. Jay was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. Friends may call on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Rd., Fairfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or . For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019
