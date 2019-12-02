|
|
Robert F. Miller
Robert F. Miller, age 82, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Joan Devitt Miller, passed away on November 28, 2019 in his home. Bob was born in Enfield on June 11, 1937 to the late Edgar and Helen (Koziara) Miller and has been a longtime area resident. He was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran and was a retired Systems Analyst for Connecticut National Bank. Bob was also a real estate agent, and a coach at Sterling House Community Center. Survivors include his devoted children, Lisa Avila of Wallingford, Robert Miller and his wife Michelle of Vermont, and Dawn Miller of New Hampshire, 4 cherished grandchildren, Stephanie and Eric Avila and Lauren and Shane Miller. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, December 5th at 9:15 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with his family on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 3, 2019