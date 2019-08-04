|
Robert Lee Minasian
Robert Lee Minasian Sr., age 91, of Trumbull, passed away on August 3, 2019 in his home. Mr. Minasian was born in Fairfield, CT to the late Robert and Abby Barber Minasian. He was a 1946 graduate of Stratford High School. He received his B.S. in Industrial Engineering at the University of Bridgeport. Mr. Minasian was an engineer for Sikorsky Aircraft and International Dynetics Corporation. He was a WWII Army veteran and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserve. Mr. Minasian was very active in the community. He was a former Town Councilman for the Town of Trumbull, a member of the American Legion Post 141, a trustee and member of the finance committee for Long Hill United Methodist Church and a coach for YMCA Youth Flag Football. He was an avid reader and a member of the Civil War Round Table. Bob enjoyed camping and going to the beach at Assateague Island State Park in Maryland. He enjoyed traveling with friends. Bob was an amateur photographer and enjoyed taking pictures on family vacations. Bob was a founding member of the Trumbull High Athletic Boosters Club. He was predeceased by his wife, Adele Stickles Minasian. Survivors include his children Robert L. Minasian Jr. and his wife, Sandra of Newburgh, IN, David B. Minasian of Trumbull, CT and Cynthia Fernandes of Stratford, CT; four grandchildren Kyle Minasian, Bradley Minasian, Robert Fernandes and Hannah Minasian and his longtime companion Catherine Puskas. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment in Lawncroft Cemetery with full military honors. Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to ; www.alz.org/ct or Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mulinsfh.com
