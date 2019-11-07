Connecticut Post Obituaries
Robert Nangle


1972 - 2019
Robert L. Nangle
Robert Lewis Nangle was born September 9, 1972 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and passed away on November 6, 2019. Robert loved spending time with his children Danielle and Greg in the pool, going with them to Peachwave and to their special time at "McDonalds Tuesdays." He could often be found cooking and grilling for his family. Robert enjoyed camping at Lime Rock Park, fishing, watching NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys, riding motorcycles, and playing billiards. He was the previous owner of Dave's Automotive on Barnum Avenue, Stratford and was currently employed at Tri-Valley Equipment, Inc. in Bethany. Robert Nangle is survived by his beloved children, Danielle and Gregory, his ex-wife and best friend, Michele Nangle, his mother, Delia Nangle, his sisters, Cynthia Ivanoff and husband Robert, and Catherine Faulkner-Beck and her husband Ed. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Andrew Rendflash, Christopher Ivanoff, Natalie Parfitt, Amanda Hutter, Britney Nangle, Abbie Faulkner, Samantha and Mathew Beck; great-nieces and nephews Alanna Rendflash, Aaron, Jack and Rowan Hutter, Amelya Berrios, Lilyana Lugo and Avah Hilaire. Robert was predeceased by his father, Robert Nangle, brother-in-law Keith Faulkner, and great-niece Aurora Hutter. Visitation will be on Monday, November 11th from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Interment will be private. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit: www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 10, 2019
