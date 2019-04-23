Robert J. Nuttall

Robert J. Nuttall, age 74, of Stratford, beloved husband of Susan Nuttall, suddenly passed away on April 20, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Robert was a lifelong resident, born in Bridgeport on March 17, 1945 to Mabel (Nuttall) Brenner of Fairfield and the late Harold J. Nuttall. He was a devoted family man who enjoyed gardening and fixing his model trains. He also was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Yellow Freight. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife and mother include his devoted children; Jennifer Canepari and her husband Jason of Trumbull; Harold Nuttall and his wife Renee Basso of Bridgeport; along with 3 cherished grandchildren Jared, Harold, and Sienna. He is survived by 2 wonderful sisters, Cora Lee Nuttall of Fairfield, Janice Veronesi and her husband Robert of Massachusetts; included are several nieces and nephews. Family, friends and neighbors are invited to join us as we celebrate his life on Thursday, April 25th at 11:00 a.m. in Trinity Baptist Church, 300 North Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to Bridgeport Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 9057, Bridgeport, CT 06601. Interment will be private. The Adzima Funeral Home in Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2019