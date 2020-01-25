|
Robert O. Ellis
Robert O. Ellis, 92, of Shelton passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 with his family by his side. He was married to his loving wife, Jacqueline Bernadette Bepko Ellis for 53 years until her death in 1998. Mr. Ellis was predeceased by his son Darryl Thomas Ellis, his daughter Carolyn Ellis Petrovich Hyder, his grandson Darryl Thomas Ellis Jr., his granddaughter Jesse Faith Ellis, and his great-granddaughter Zoe Marie Petrovich. He was also predeceased by his companion and "second love of his life" Jeanne Z. Chisefsky. He is survived by nine children, Robert Ellis and companion Judy of Florida, Kathy Warner and husband Paul of Milford, Karen Ellis of Milford, Donald Ellis of Beacon Falls, James Ellis and companion Robin of Shelton, Larry Ellis and wife Debbie of Oxford, Gregory Ellis of Bridgeport, Marilyn Failla and husband Steven of Shelton, and Arthur Ellis and wife Michelle of Ansonia. He also leaves a son-in-law Richard Hyder of Bridgeport and a daughter-in- law Paula Ellis and companion Ned. He leaves behind 31 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and Jeanne's daughters, Tami and Cheri.
He was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft for 33 years where he worked in the Test Engineering Department. He was an active member in the Concordia Shooting Club, Czecho-Slovak American Club, Sikorsky Friendship Club, Sikorsky Retiree Club and a proud member of Sutter Terlizzi American Legion Post 16 where he played pool with his son-in-law Steven.
During WW II, at the age of 15, (he forged his birth certificate) Robert joined the Merchant Marines and served on multiple ships transporting equipment, troops and war brides across the Atlantic. One of his duties was to serve as a member of a nine man team assigned to a 20 mm gun. In total he made 32 trips across the Atlantic. In 2007 a special ceremony was held to present Mr. Ellis multiple honors including WWII Victory medals, Merchant Marine Pins and other commendations for his service.
Calling hours are Monday, January 27, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, CT. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, at 10:00 a.m. the funeral home followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery, 308 River Road, Shelton, CT.
In lieu of flowers, if you prefer, contributions can be made to Sutter Terlizzi American Legion Post 16, 295 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT 06484. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020