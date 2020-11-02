1/
Robert Olson
Robert G. Olson
Robert G. Olson, age 81, died at home after a five year battle with cancer.
Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 19, 1939 to Dorothy and Howard Olson. He graduated from Illinois College, was in the Navy for 4 years and worked for Wells Fargo, with most of his 32 years as a trust officer.
He is survived by his wife, Gail, of 56 years and 3 children: Marc (Jennifer), Jason, Melissa, and 2 granddaughters: Alexis and Sierra. Robert also leaves behind his close brother-in-law, David Fuller (Lehré), a niece and 2 nephews.
Many heartfelt thanks to Dr. Justin Persico and staff at Smilow Cancer Center, Trumbull and to the wonderful staff at Seasons Hospice. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Spadaccino Funeral Home
