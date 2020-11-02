Robert G. Olson
Robert G. Olson, age 81, died at home after a five year battle with cancer.
Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 19, 1939 to Dorothy and Howard Olson. He graduated from Illinois College, was in the Navy for 4 years and worked for Wells Fargo, with most of his 32 years as a trust officer.
He is survived by his wife, Gail, of 56 years and 3 children: Marc (Jennifer), Jason, Melissa, and 2 granddaughters: Alexis and Sierra. Robert also leaves behind his close brother-in-law, David Fuller (Lehré), a niece and 2 nephews.
Many heartfelt thanks to Dr. Justin Persico and staff at Smilow Cancer Center, Trumbull and to the wonderful staff at Seasons Hospice. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com
.