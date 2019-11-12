|
Robert P. Handal, Sr.
November 8, 2019
Robert P. Handal, Sr., age 89, of Southport, beloved husband of the late Emilia Perdomo Handal, entered into eternal life on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Michael and Jeanette Handal, Robert proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He went on to work for the Exxon Mobil Corp. and retired as Manager of Worldwide Communications.
A volunteer in his community, Robert enjoyed serving as a former member of the Fairfield RTM, as well as, coaching youth Baseball and Basketball. He was an avid sports fan of Saint John's Basketball, Notre Dame Football, the New York Giants, New York Mets, and New York Knicks. Robert loved reading biographies and military history.
Robert will be lovingly remembered by his children, Liz Garofalo and her husband Ed, and their children, William and Michael, of Stamford, Bob Handal and his wife Shelley, and their children, Emilia, Henry, and Olivia, of Summit, NJ, and Dave Handal and his wife Nancy, and their children, Charlie and Alexis, of Morristown, NJ; two brothers, Vincent Handal and his wife Mary Jane, of Hampton Bays, NY, and Leonard Handal and his wife Margarita, of Delray Beach, FL. In addition to his devoted wife Emilia, he was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Jennette Handal, his sister, Joyce Handal, and niece, Jenny Handal.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Luke's Church, 49 Turkey Hill Road North, Westport, CT 06880. Interment will be held privately in St. Charles Cemetery.
The Handal family would prefer memorial donations may be directed to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or www.lls.org/donate or to The , PO Box 75816, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or
