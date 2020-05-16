Robert R. Palmquist Jr.
July 7, 1956- May 14, 2020Robert R. Palmquist Jr. 63 of Seymour, CT entered into the Gates of Heaven on Thursday, May 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband to Janette (Smey) Palmquist. He was an amazing loving father to daughter, Jennifer Palmquist and son, Jason Palmquist.Amazing "Papa" to grandson, Jonathan Palmquist. Also, future daughter-in-law, Blake Kravec. He will be missed by all. Recently retired from O & G Industries, where he worked 19 years for the Bridgeport Mason Division. Prior, co-owner of B&B Foundations in Shelton for 17 years with his longtime friend, Bob Shuby.
He had many interests and hobbies which included American Muscle Cars, quad riding with his family, working outside in his yard as well as in his garage where most of the time, you could find him. He was hard working, kind and a fair man, who was always willing to help others. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert R. Palmquist Sr. and Dolores (Ruby) Palmquist. He will be missed by his sister, Cheryl Stephen, brother-in-law John Stephen, their four children and many other family and friends.
Services will be private due to COVID-19. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour. Please share a memory at www.hullfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2020.