Robert Panisch

Panisch, Robert Mark, Esq. passed away February 8, 2019 with his children by his side. He is survived by his wife, Dana, daughter Joelle and her husband Mark, sons Alexander and Austin, brother Leonard (Sharon), and many loving nieces and nephews.

Robert was born on October 4, 1951 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and graduated from Andrew Warde High School, where he lettered in football. He was an alumnus of the University of Connecticut and the University of Connecticut Law School.

He was a dearly beloved family man, a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. He was deeply loved, and he will live on in his family's hearts. Robert had a great affinity for the ocean and was an avid diver, fisherman, and conservationist. His other great passion was UConn sports, especially the women's basketball team. Go Huskies!

A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT, with interment following at Loyalty Cemetery, 172 Burroughs Road, Fairfield.