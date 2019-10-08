|
|
Robert B. Paolini
Robert B. Paolini, age 82, of Trumbull, passed away October 6, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Mr. Paolini was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Bruno and Violet Paolini. He served in the Army and was a veteran of the Korean conflict. Bob is a retired marketing manager for Best Foods CPC International and former owner of Brookfield Food Market in Bridgeport. Bob was a lifelong Trumbull Resident, and he attended Central High School and Sacred Heart University. Bob had many passions in life, most of those being his family. He was an avid tennis player, NY Yankee, NY Giants, and UConn Women's Basketball Fan along with being an active member of the Bridgeport and Trumbull communities. He served on the board of Church Hill Condo Association, Trumbull National Little League, Trumbull Rangers Pop Warner Football, Italian Community Center and was a parishioner of St. Theresa's church for over 50 years. His proudest moments were supporting his three sons and eight grandchildren through many accomplishments over the years, especially the most recent, his grandson Stephen signing a professional baseball contract with the Atlanta Braves. He is survived by his wife Lona Paolini of 24 years; sons: Mark Paolini, Bob Paolini, Gregg Paolini and wife Sara, daughter-in-law Cherie Paolini and eight grandchildren Lenni, Ali, Stephen, Jack, Max, Sam, Olivia and Grayson. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Cullen. Friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Friday at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford, CT with full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 9, 2019