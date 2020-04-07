|
Robert A. Paul
Sept. 25, 1931 - April 5, 2020Robert A. Paul of Guilford, CT passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven.
Born in Brooklyn, September 25, 1931, he was the son of Samuel and Mary (Oremland) Paul. Mr. Paul spent his childhood as an only child in Brooklyn, graduating from James Madison High School. He graduated from the University of Bridgeport in 1953, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He then volunteered for induction into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, training at Camp Gordon, Augusta, Georgia. Wounded on maneuvers, he was hospitalized and later assigned to Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Following recovery, he was reassigned to Ordinance School, Aberdeen, MD, where he received an Honorable Discharge.
Mr. Paul married Abigail Elstein of Bridgeport, CT and fathered three children: Daniel (Randi) Paul-Heskins, of Boca Raton, FL; Richard (Rene Calarco) of Washington, D.C.; and Sheryl of Fairfield, CT.
He was Founder and President of The Advertising Club of Fairfield County, plus Founder and President of The Bridgeport Chapter of Toastmasters International, where he received numerous awards. He was Manager of Marketing with W.S. Rockwell Company, Fairfield, CT. Mr. Paul then became an Account Executive with Rozene Advertising Agency, Bridgeport, later joining Standard Oil of California, Hoffman Fuel Division, also of Bridgeport, as Advertising and Sales Promotion Manager. In 1965, he founded The Robert A. Paul Advertising Agency, Fairfield, Milford and Guilford, CT, which he maintained as a one-person entity for fifty years.
Mr. Paul was an Instructor of Advanced Advertising at the University of Bridgeport. He served as Seminar Instructor in Public Speaking, Stress Management, plus Sales and Prospecting. Mr. Paul, a well known watercolor artist, taught classes in Advanced Watercolor Techniques in private sessions, with ERACE, and The Guilford Art Center. His other accomplishments include Reader and Teacher for Reading for the Blind and Dyslexic. He was a Docent at The Yale British Art Center, plus, he spent many years as a radio broadcaster, talk show host and entertainer. He was an avid hiker with Keyarts Klamberers.
At the time of his death he was married to his beloved wife, Rebecca Raiola-Paul, his wife of forty years. They spent many years enjoying time together between their homes in Guilford, CT and Newfane, VT. They were well-known travelers who traversed the globe.
Mr. Paul also leaves behind granddaughters Samantha Paul-Heskins of San Ramon, CA, and Frances Benjamin (Joshua) and their daughter, Sonia of Melrose, MA.
Donations in memory of Mr. Paul may made to The Newbook Fire Department, 698 VT-30, Newfane, VT 05345.
Arrangements are private due to gathering restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 9, 2020