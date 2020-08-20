Robert Pavlik

Robert E. Pavlik
Robert E. Pavlik, 83, entered eternal rest Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, NH. Mr. Pavlik was a longtime resident of Bridgeport. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Anna (Labowsky) Pavlik; his daughters Kristyne Pavlik and Karin Dunn and her husband Steven; and his son Robert J. Pavlik and his wife Jennifer. He was born in Danbury, CT on Feb. 12, 1937 but moved with his parents Michael Pavlik and Olga (Lokaj) Pavlik to Bridgeport in his youth. He grew up in the city, attending local schools, playing baseball in Beardsley Park and participating on the Boy's Club swim team. He was an active congregant of Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist in Bridgeport and the FROC, and he supervised youth activities at the church. He also grew up fishing in local streams and in Long Island Sound, often with his father and brothers Mike and John. Upon graduating from Harding High School, Mr. Pavlik served for four years in the the Air Force where he was promoted to staff sergeant. Returning to Bridgeport, he attended the University of Bridgeport and was a Dana Scholar and member of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity. He graduated in 1962 with an accounting degree, and immediately began a career of government service, primarily with the Defense Contract Audit Agency, working with various defense contractors in Southern Connecticut. Mr. Pavlik and his wife Anna settled in Shelton, where they raised their three children. After retiring in 1993, the couple traveled, eventually establishing residences in Charlestown, RI, Murrells Inlet, SC and most recently, Barrinton, NH. In each of these places, he established networks of friends based on his genuine interest in peoples' lives, his willingness to listen, and his habit of striking up conversations with anyone around him, friends or strangers alike. He was active in the parishes of Three Saints Orthodox Church in Ansonia, CT; Saint Alexis Orthodox Church in Clinton, CT; and St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church in Myrtle Beach. He greatly enjoyed the company of his five granddaughters: Erica Dunn, Kelsey Dunn, Zoe Pavlik, Nadia Pavlik, and Elena Pavlik, whom he called "The Five Little Ladybugs." Along with his wife, children, and grandchildren, Mr. Pavlik is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Minnie Pavlik, of Shelton, and John and Gail Pavlik, of New Jersey; and his sister, Katherine Henetz, of Stratford. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Joan Pavlik, formerly of Bridgeport, and brother-in-law Michael Henetz, formerly of Stratford. He will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him. Memory Eternal. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
.