Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Robert Pease
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
Robert Pease Sr.


1957 - 2019
Robert Pease Sr. Obituary
Robert A. Pease Sr.
Robert A. Pease Sr., age 61, unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in his home. Robert was born in Derby on Oct. 17, 1957, beloved son of Joanne Fogg Fenn of Southbury and the late Fremont Pease Jr. He was previously employed as a carpenter and painter in the home improvement business. Robert, known as "Bob", had a love for movies and had a great sense of humor who was always up for a good joke. Bob had a big heart and loved his family and friends dearly. His love and laughter will be greatly missed. In addition to his mother, Bob leaves to cherish his memory, loving companion, Marie Stachelek, sons, Robert A. Pease Jr. (Pamela Velez) of Torrington, Winter Constantino of Beacon Falls and Joshua Fiedler of Southbury, whom Bob raised as his own son, daughters, Jennifer Fenn of Southbury and Melissa Pease of Waterbury, step-mother, Susan Pease of Derby, brother, Allen Pease of Oxford, sisters, Amy Baktis and Lorraine Toothill of Derby, nine grandchildren, aunt and uncle, Jean and Harold "Bud" Fogg of Ansonia, aunt, Nancy Smith, several nieces and nephews, including Karen Fiedler and many cousins. He was predeceased by his step-father, William Fenn and his brother, Ronald Pease. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. At 11:00 a.m., a funeral service in celebration of Bob's life will take place. Burial will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 17, 2019
