Robert S. Pistey
Robert Stephen Pistey, age 96, of Fairfield, loving husband of Joyce Lynch Pistey, passed into the arms of our Lord Monday, April 27, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital.
He was born to the late George W. and Elizabeth Rosner Pistey on February 25, 1924 in Bridgeport. A graduate of Warren Harding High School, he was soon sent off to fight in World War II in the European theater and was wounded in battle, spending over a year in a Parisian hospital. A proud US Army veteran, he was the recipient of several Purple Heart medals. Following the war, he returned and married "the love of his life" Joyce Lynch, having celebrated 73 years of marriage this month.
Being a loyal parishioner of Holy Family Church in Fairfield, he sang in the choir making wonderful new friends and totally enjoyed singing to praise his Lord. Bob had retired from Textron Lycoming as an inspector in quality control. He was a man of many interests throughout his long and amazing life. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing, especially at their cottage at Lake Wyola, MA, which he had named "Bob's Joy". He grew vegetables and flowers from seed and was also a very good cook. He had many specialties such as potato pancakes and sour soup which his mother had taught him to make. A poet and writer, he recently had finished his book about his experiences in the war. In his later years, he took to exploring tag sales finding many "treasures". A man of great faith, our family is comforted to know that we will see him again.
In addition to his wife, Bob also leaves to mourn his passing, his beloved daughter, Linda J. Pistey and her fiancé, Joseph G. Dellaquila III; his adored grandson, Joshua J. Dellaquila and his wife, Kayla; his brother-in-law and friend, Robert J. Lynch; sisters-in-law, Gay Pistey and Teresa Bocchino; and also many devoted nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention, whom he loved dearly and all have such fond memories of being with "Uncle Bobby". In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his siblings, brothers, Arthur W. Pistey and his wife Catherine, George R. Pistey and John R. Pistey; and sisters, Caroline McCaffrey, Mary Anne Powell and Rosemary Csapo. Due to the pandemic, a service with full military honors, that Robert most definitely deserves, will be held at a later date. A true hero in our eyes, he took a huge piece of our hearts with him and he will never be forgotten. To express condolences online, please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
Robert Stephen Pistey, age 96, of Fairfield, loving husband of Joyce Lynch Pistey, passed into the arms of our Lord Monday, April 27, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital.
He was born to the late George W. and Elizabeth Rosner Pistey on February 25, 1924 in Bridgeport. A graduate of Warren Harding High School, he was soon sent off to fight in World War II in the European theater and was wounded in battle, spending over a year in a Parisian hospital. A proud US Army veteran, he was the recipient of several Purple Heart medals. Following the war, he returned and married "the love of his life" Joyce Lynch, having celebrated 73 years of marriage this month.
Being a loyal parishioner of Holy Family Church in Fairfield, he sang in the choir making wonderful new friends and totally enjoyed singing to praise his Lord. Bob had retired from Textron Lycoming as an inspector in quality control. He was a man of many interests throughout his long and amazing life. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing, especially at their cottage at Lake Wyola, MA, which he had named "Bob's Joy". He grew vegetables and flowers from seed and was also a very good cook. He had many specialties such as potato pancakes and sour soup which his mother had taught him to make. A poet and writer, he recently had finished his book about his experiences in the war. In his later years, he took to exploring tag sales finding many "treasures". A man of great faith, our family is comforted to know that we will see him again.
In addition to his wife, Bob also leaves to mourn his passing, his beloved daughter, Linda J. Pistey and her fiancé, Joseph G. Dellaquila III; his adored grandson, Joshua J. Dellaquila and his wife, Kayla; his brother-in-law and friend, Robert J. Lynch; sisters-in-law, Gay Pistey and Teresa Bocchino; and also many devoted nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention, whom he loved dearly and all have such fond memories of being with "Uncle Bobby". In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his siblings, brothers, Arthur W. Pistey and his wife Catherine, George R. Pistey and John R. Pistey; and sisters, Caroline McCaffrey, Mary Anne Powell and Rosemary Csapo. Due to the pandemic, a service with full military honors, that Robert most definitely deserves, will be held at a later date. A true hero in our eyes, he took a huge piece of our hearts with him and he will never be forgotten. To express condolences online, please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020.