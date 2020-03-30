Connecticut Post Obituaries
Nutmeg State Cremation Society
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-348-0443
Robert W. Poole
July 7, 1955 - March 3, 2020
Robert W. Poole, 64, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home after a long illness. He leaves his wife Anne Marie and son Josiah Augustus. Born July 7, 1955, in Brooklyn, NY. Bobby always had a sense of adventure and moved to Montana after marrying his wife Anne Marie and worked as a cowboy. He loved the great outdoors and a special spot in Maine and enjoyed fishing with his son in Alaska and Florida. When asked what is the meaning of life his answer was "The meaning of life is to live it!" and that he did.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 4, 2020
