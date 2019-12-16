|
Robert C. Preto-Rodas
Robert C. (Bob) Preto-Rodas, beloved husband of Lynne Cawthra Preto-Rodas, son of the late Manuel and Beatrice Preto-Rodas, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on December 12, 2019. Bob was born in Yonkers, NY on November 27, 1941. He graduated from Stratford High School in 1959. It was there that he met the love of his life, Lynne. For many years, Bob was a Boy Scout, Sea Scout, Scout Master and member of the Order of the Arrow. Bob proudly served as a Photographer E-5 in the US Navy. He was stationed in Pensacola, FL, Rota, Spain and Narragansett, RI as well as being deployed to Antarctica to participate in Operation Deepfreeze. Bob was lovingly known as "Mr. Bob", Head Custodian, to staff and students, including his grandchildren, Jonathon and Meghan, at Stratford Academy. Bob enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends. One of his favorite places to spend time as a Scout, Scout Master and as just a place to relax with those he loved was Camp Pomperaug. Bob never met a stranger as he was loved by all who met him. In addition to being survived by his wife of 56 years, Bob is survived by his son Robert and his wife Margaret, daughter Teri Preto-Rodas and his grandchildren, Jonathon and Meghan Preto-Rodas, who lovingly called him PopPop, all of Stratford, CT. Bob also leaves behind his brother, Richard, of Largo, FL and sister, Jaqueline Seitz and her husband, Glenn, of Cummings, GA, sisters-in-law Ingrid Schwenger of Oxford, CT and Sally Cawthra of Eureka Springs, AR as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will also be greatly missed by his "daughter" Lena Roca Dias. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 18th from 4 - 7 pm in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Pl., Stratford, CT. A memorial service will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19th at 11 am meeting directly at The First Congregational Church, 2301 Main St., Stratford, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Music Fund c/o The First Congregational Church. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 17, 2019