Robert Schuyler Prindle
Feb 27, 1939 - Jan 21, 2020
Robert (Bob) Schuyler Prindle, age 80, of Trumbull, previously of Stratford and South Carolina, beloved husband of Elaine (Maillette) Prindle passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. Prindle was born February 27, 1939 in Bridgeport son of the late Schuyler and Ruth (Gerber) Prindle. He was a Stratford High Class of 1957 Graduate, and immediately went on to join the United States Army. After being discharged, he and his family settled on Cottage Place, Stratford where he had grown up. Bob worked various jobs, ultimately retiring from Hartley & Parker in Stratford after 20 plus years. Bob loved living in Stratford on Long Island Sound where he enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by three children, Robin Richard, of Milford, Robert J. Prindle, and his wife Melinda, of Naples, Idaho, and Kimberly Santos and her husband Joseph of Trumbull; six grandchildren, Dan Richard, Brooke Richard and her fiancé, Ryan Miniaci, Robert Prindle and Corinne Powers and her husband Shawn, Grace Smith and her husband Owen, Emily Santos, Lilly Santos; two great-grandchildren, Colton and Isabella Izzo and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his good friend and loyal companion, his Golden Retriever Bailey. He was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Keder. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral service celebrated by son-in-law Joseph Santos on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Friends may visit with his family Monday before the service from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Medical ICU (9th floor) team at Bridgeport Hospital for their expertise, compassion and warmth during this very difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Bridgeport Hospital, C/O the ICU Memorial Fund, https://foundation.bridgeporthospital.org/donate/ For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 24, 2020