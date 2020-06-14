Robert Rentz
Robert G. Rentz
Naugatuck, CT, Robert G. Rentz, 67, husband of Bonnie (Smith) Rentz for the past 37 years, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 after a brief illness.
Bob was born a son of the late George and Caroline Rentz, he grew up in Fairfield and graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School. Bob worked for 43 years at Sikorsky Aircraft, retiring in 2018 as a Senior Jig Builder. Bob was a communicant of Christ Redeemer Lutheran Church for 35 years. He loved riding his Harley and spending time with his grandson, Tallon.
In addition to his wife Bonnie, Bob is survived by his son, Robert (Amy) Rentz and grandson Tallon Robert; son, Kyle J. Rentz; daughter, Caroline T. Rentz and partner, Phillip Rodrigues; brother, James (Linda) Rentz and dogs, Georgia and Maximus.
Funeral services will be private with a memorial at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
