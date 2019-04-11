|
|
Robert Rescsanski
Robert ( Bob ) Rescsanski, age 78, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Liz Butkiewicz Rescsanski, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 1-4 pm inthe Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. A complete obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of the Ct Post. To sign an online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 11, 2019