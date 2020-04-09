|
|
Robert J. Romano
Robert J. Romano, 77, of Shelton, husband of nearly 55 years to Patricia C. Romano, passed away on April 8, 2020. Bob was born in Bridgeport to the late Joseph and Anna Romano on January 16, 1943. After completing his education at Central High School, Bob joined the U.S. Air Force, an experience of which he spoke about with fond remembrance throughout his life. After leaving the Air Force, Bob enjoyed a long career in sales – he was the consummate salesman and loved to retell stories of his travels and the interesting customers and characters he encountered throughout his career. Bob was a charming raconteur with a wonderful sense of humor who loved jazz music, old movies, cooking and reading the New York Times.
In addition to his wife, Bob also leaves behind his brother Richard Romano (Judith) of Windham, NH, and his three children, Katherine Pierpont (Christopher) of Shelton; Bess Raynor (Patrick) of Omaha, NE; and Liam Romano (Aslynn) of West Haven. Bob was also the beloved "Peepop" to his six grandchildren whom he adored, Henry and Alice Pierpont; Charles and George Raynor; and Levi and Meara Romano.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 10, 2020