Robert Russo, Sr., age 82, of Shelton entered into rest on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 49 years to Elizabeth (Gerst) Russo. Robert was born in Bridgeport son of the late Joseph and Mary (Geraci) Russo and was a Fairfield resident for most of his life before moving to Shelton. He proudly served with the U.S. Army. Robert started his career as a Police Officer before becoming Detective with the Fairfield Police Department before his retirement. During his retirement, he was a Traffic Agent for the Town of Westport. Robert enjoyed photography. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He is the beloved father of Robert Russo, Jr., and his wife Tammy and Beth Andrews and her husband William and brother of Martha Colangelo. Robert is the loving grandfather of Joshua Russo and Ryan Andrews and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Vincent Russo and two sisters, Liboria Balas and Augustine Gentile. His funeral services are private.