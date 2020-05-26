Robert S. Bodner
1932 - 2020
Robert S. Bodner
Apr 30, 1932 - May 25, 2020
Robert S. Bodner, 88, of Milford, passed away May 25, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Beloved companion of Gloria Rescigno of Milford. Loving father of Cindy (Daniel) Sabella of Oxford. Caring grandfather of Ashley and Lacey Sabella. Cherished brother of Joyce (William) Konstantin of Norwalk and the late Arlene DeLuise and William Bodner. Bill was born in Norwalk, on April 30, 1932 a son of the late Steve and Mildred Scofield Bodner. Prior to his retirement he was the owner of the former Fore 'n' Aft Boat Covers in Norwalk. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Services and burial are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assn at www.diabetes.org. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West haven. Sign Bill's guest book online at www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The Hour & Connecticut Post on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
