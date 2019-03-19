Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:15 AM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Notre Dame of Easton Church
Morehouse Rd.
Easton, CT
View Map
Robert Sabo Obituary
Robert J. Sabo
Robert (Bob) John Sabo passed away peacefully in his home Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from a chronic illness at 83 years old. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:15 in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center and at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame of Easton Church, Morehouse Rd., Easton, CT. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to or . To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2019
