Robert J. Sabo
Robert (Bob) John Sabo passed away peacefully in his home Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from a chronic illness at 83 years old. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:15 in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center and at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame of Easton Church, Morehouse Rd., Easton, CT. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to or . To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2019