Robert T. Shackleton
Robert T. Shackleton passed away on April 20, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport on April 18, 1950 to Robert W. and Patricia Shackleton. Rob just celebrated his 70th birthday enjoying Facetime with his grandchildren Lucas Nicholson, Alexa Caffrey and Colin Caffrey. Rob is survived by his wife Linda; daughter Erin Nicholson and her husband Kris; and daughter Dawn Caffrey and her husband Dan. He is also survived by sisters Gail Lechowicz (Ed) of Coventry and Lynn Connelly (Brian) of Santa Rosa California; and several nieces and nephews. He was a longtime resident of Fairfield before moving to Shelton several years ago. Rob retired from SNET as an engineer and enjoyed a second career at Golf Day where he was able to share his passion for golf with his customers. We have spent the last few days recalling fond memories of our time together. I was reminded that while living in our first house in Stratford we would ride our bikes around town and even riding over to Uncle Buck's and Aunt Pat's for a dip in their pool. In spite of his health issues Erin and Dawn were blessed to have him walk them down the isle on their wedding days and to meet their children. Our son-in-law Kris Nicholson has been a loved member of our family for 20 years and recalls the time Rob went with him and Erin to Lucas' first Yankees game at Yankee Stadium; a fun day for all of them. Six years ago Dan Caffrey became our second much loved son-in-law and Rob had another golf buddy. Here's to that Hole-in-One in Heaven as we raise a Coors Lite to the heavens thinking of you! The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff, including nurses and administration at Middlebrook Farms in Trumbull for their extraordinary care. The family suggests that if anyone is so inclined, a donation to Malignant Hyperthermia Association of the United States (MHAUS) would be appropriate ([email protected]) or to The Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport (https://ccgb.org/CCGB/index.php/DonateToday). A Celebration of Rob's life will take place on a future date to be announced. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020