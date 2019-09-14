|
|
Robert P. Sharnick
1933 - 2019 Robert P. Sharnick, age 86, of Beacon Falls, beloved husband of Veronica Gross Sharnick, passed away on September 12, 2019 in his home. Bob was born in Bridgeport on March 20, 1933 to the late Paul and Mary (Horny) Sharnick. He was formerly a resident of Bridgeport and Huntington before moving to Beacon Falls. Bob was a communicant of St. Michael Catholic Church in Beacon Falls. He was a graduate of Warren Harding High School and the University of Bridgeport and was a veteran of the U.S Army serving in the Korean War. After serving in the military, he was employed by General Electric. Bob joined the Bridgeport Police Department in 1957 making the ranks of Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and retiring as Captain in 1986. He was chosen "Policeman of the Year" in 1976. While Captain, he coordinated the development of the police computer dispatch center. Bob was a member of the Police Association of Connecticut, Bridgeport Benevolent, Bridgeport Police Sick Benefit and Bridgeport Patrolmen's Associations. He also worked for the State of Connecticut for 22 years as an investigator for the State's Attorney's Office in Bridgeport. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of sixty-three years, include his devoted son, Wayne R. Sharnick and his wife, Mary Donnarumma Sharnick of Beacon Falls, a sister-in-law, Carolyn Sharnick of Stratford and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by brothers, Joseph Sharnick and his wife, Mary, George and Paul Sharnick, sisters, Helen Lychock and her husband, Ferdinand, and Mary Toraya and her husband Louis, sister-in-law, Mary Fabry and her husband, Ronald, and brother-in-law, Joseph Gross and his wife Alicia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 meeting directly at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 25 Maple Avenue, Beacon Falls. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with Bob's family on Monday from 4-7 p.m in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 15, 2019