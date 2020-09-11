Robert Sherbo

Robert Leonard Sherbo

Robert Leonard Sherbo formerly of Monroe, CT passed away at his home in Little River, SC on Sept 2, 2020. He was Born in Bridgeport, CT on Nov. 3, 1948 to the Late Marie(Rich) and Dominic Sherbo. Bob was also preceded in death by his brother Anthony. He is survived by his wife Lauralee Pasquariello Sherbo. He also leaves behind 3 children, daughter Dawn Sherbo Tymon (Kevin Tymon) Of Oxford, CT, sons Jeffery and Scott Sherbo Of Shelton. And A grandson he adored, Brendon Michael Tymon, also former wife Victoria Benedetto Sherbo. Bob Graduated from Bullard Havens Tech as a Printer, and soon after served 4 years in the Navy and Stationed on The USS INTREPID. He then entered the workforce as a Printer for Kurt H. Volk for many years and then became employed as a supervisor for a company CCL Label and then later retired. He was a avid golf player and loved his sports. He loved coaching and umpiring a lot especially when his two sons were involved. He mostly spent his time with The Shelton Little League and Shelton PopWarner. Another sport caught his attention when his grandson Brendon started at age 5 was racing go karts and cars. Bob Sherbo was a loving, caring, respected and compassionate man when it came to his family, friends, and employees. At this time there will be no services held.



