Robert ShookRobert Shook, 88, of Easton, CT, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Marilyn Shook in 2019, and survived by his daughters, Lorrie Shook Berkowitz (Lloyd) of Boca Raton, FL, (Elaine) Ann McKay of Jupiter, FL, also survived by a brother, Herbert Shook, of Vernon, CT, brother-in-law, Len Miller (Beebe), of Essex, CT, and by 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Due to the current COVID-19 Crisis, the funeral will be private. A memorial service will be planned in the future. Bob Shook was the longtime middle school principal of Middlebrook School in Wilton, CT. Bob never met a stranger, and was deeply committed to the civic values of small town America. May the memory of Robert Shook be for a blessing.