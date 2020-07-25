1/1
Robert Short
1942 - 2020
Robert J. Short
Robert J. Short (Bob) passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2020 at the age of 78. Born in Bridgeport, CT on January 13, 1942. He was predeceased in death by his parents, John Short and Anna Nichthauser and brother Jack Short. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 52 years of marriage, Sharon Howard Short and his two cherished children, Firefighter Michael Short and Jacqueline Raimann, his treasured son-in-law Christopher Raimann and four beloved grandchildren Erin and Amanda Short, Corey and Jordan Raimann, as well as two furry four-legged members Molly and Remy. Upon graduation from high school, Bob joined the U.S. Navy and spent many anxious moments during the Bay of Pigs Invasion. Upon return, Bob went to work at The Bullard Company for 15 years and then Sturm Ruger & Company until his retirement. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially his Father-Daughter annual Father's Day fishing outings, and tinkering with yard tools, he could fix anything mechanical. He also had a passion for cars. He had 53 different vehicles since he was sixteen years old. He was always there to help you or give advice, (sometimes unsolicited). At Bob's request, all services will be private. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
July 25, 2020
Mrs. Short,Mike and Jackie.This has hit our family as a shock.Growing up with you guys and talking to Mr short regularly has brought us great joy through the years.I personally enjoy driving down Henry street frequently to see if Bob is outside so we can chat after I've visited my parents.Please accept my deepest condolences for your loss.❤Lori
Lori A Hull Reisinger
Neighbor
July 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
