Robert J. Short (Bob) passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2020 at the age of 78. Born in Bridgeport, CT on January 13, 1942. He was predeceased in death by his parents, John Short and Anna Nichthauser and brother Jack Short. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 52 years of marriage, Sharon Howard Short and his two cherished children, Firefighter Michael Short and Jacqueline Raimann, his treasured son-in-law Christopher Raimann and four beloved grandchildren Erin and Amanda Short, Corey and Jordan Raimann, as well as two furry four-legged members Molly and Remy. Upon graduation from high school, Bob joined the U.S. Navy and spent many anxious moments during the Bay of Pigs Invasion. Upon return, Bob went to work at The Bullard Company for 15 years and then Sturm Ruger & Company until his retirement. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially his Father-Daughter annual Father's Day fishing outings, and tinkering with yard tools, he could fix anything mechanical. He also had a passion for cars. He had 53 different vehicles since he was sixteen years old. He was always there to help you or give advice, (sometimes unsolicited). At Bob's request, all services will be private.