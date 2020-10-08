Robert Shriver

Robert Donald ShriverRobert Donald Shriver, born on June 17, 1958, passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital from heart failure on September 24, 2020. He was 62 years old.Bob was a Norwalk High School 1976 graduate and former Norwalk resident most recently living in Shelton. He was a longtime employee of Firing Circuits in South Norwalk and Measurement Systems in Norwalk, Fairfield and Wallingford.Bob was a lifelong member of the Community Advent Christian Church in East Norwalk and the AC New Life Conference. Bob served in many capacities at CACC including youth group leader, Sunday School teacher and board member. He was also a longtime board member and youth camp director at Camp Faithful campgrounds in Plainville/Southington, CT. For many years Bob ran a fundraising game booth at the Norwalk Oyster Festival to provide scholarships for kids to attend Camp Faithful. His passion for youth ministries also extended to New England Keswick Christian summer campgrounds in Monterey, MA where he ran the sound board for many years - always getting home "way past midnight." In addition, Bob co-hosted the New Creation radio show, WVOF, at Fairfield University with his best friends.As a longtime member of the David Letterman fan group, he was thrilled when he had the opportunity to meet Mr. Letterman backstage at DaveCon. He was also proud of and very much enjoyed being part of the "tribe" on PLR 99.1's Chaz & AJ's morning show. Bob did the line of the day and was fondly known as "Ketchup Bob from Norwalk."Bob was a kind, generous and gentle giant. He always saw the good in everyone and will forever be missed.Bob's family would like to thank the entire staff on 6 South, CCU, CVU, Surgical ICU and the cardiac team at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport for their patience, compassion and care you all gave Bob.Bob was predeceased by his parents Donald and Geneva Shriver. He is survived by his 2 children, daughter Pamela (David) and son Gregory (Denise); 4 beloved grandchildren; 2 sisters, Cindy Shriver Samela (Bill) and Sharon Shriver Dressler (Peter); 2 nephews, Stephen Samela (Dayna) and Bryan Samela); 3 nieces, Rebecca Samela Rickert (Jay), Abigail Dressler and Meghan Dressler; and 1 great-niece, Emma Rickert.Calling hours will be at Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave. in Norwalk on October 13th from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name can be made to CACC, 16 Van Zant Street in East Norwalk or Camp Faithful, 891 Queen Street #3, Southington, CT 06489.