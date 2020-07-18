Robert Sirotnak

Robert L. Sirotnak
Robert L. Sirotnak, age 94 of Black Rock, Bridgeport passed away Thursday, July 16, in his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Carol Meade Sirotnak. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of Michael and Frances Forest Sirotnak. Robert served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II and retired as a Lieutenant from the City of Bridgeport Fire Department after 35 years of service. He loved living in Black Rock, painting, golfing, the UConn Girls basketball team and spending time with his family. Survivors include his children, Lauren Keating, Bobbie McConachie, Bill Sirotnak and his wife Judy, and Michael Sirotnak and his wife Anne, sister, Joan Nilan, sister-in-law, Helen Sirotnak, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother George. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m. meeting directly in St. Theresa's Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull with Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his memory to The Bridgeport Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Box 522, Bridgeport, CT 06601-0522. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com