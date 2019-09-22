|
Robert F. Stefanski
Robert F. Stefanski, 77, of Derby, peacefully entered into rest on Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband, of 48 years, of the late Catherine E. (Palmer) Stefanski. Robert was born in Hartford on January 29, 1942, son of the late Bernard and Josephine (Halicki) Stefanski, and was a longtime Derby resident.
He served his country with the US Army and worked for Avco Lycoming before retirement. Robert was a devoted Yankees fan.
He is the beloved father of Laura Tarini and her husband Timothy and Karen Ducharme and her husband Randall, and cherished grandfather of Emily and Matthew Tarini. He also leaves his dog, Daisy. Robert was predeceased by his brother Albert.
The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements, which are private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 23, 2019