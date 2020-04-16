Connecticut Post Obituaries
1928 - 2020
Robert Stevens Obituary
Robert K. Stevens
Robert Kearney Stevens, age 91, beloved husband of Trudy Stevens passed away on April 15. Bob was born in Lancaster, PA, son of W. Ross and Helen Coe Stevens. He attended Rider College and served aboard the U.S.S. Bataan during the Korean War. Bob was the Owner of the R. K. Stevens Co. and an active member of First Church Congregational. He was an avid reader and a talented wood worker. He was a wonderfully kind and friendly man beloved by many.
In addition to his wife Bob is survived by sons Roy S. Ward and Bruce R. Stevens, daughters Amy Alison Ward and Katharine Cormie, his cherished grandson Ian Patrick Ward and granddaughters Sarah Cormie and Meghan Cormie and his very special sister Saralee Bowditch and many nieces and nephews. The family is very grateful to the kind and caring staff of the Carolton Hospital. Services will be held for Bob at a later date at First Church Congregational. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 17, 2020
