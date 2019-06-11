Robert Swirsky

Robert Swirsky, age 99, passed away in the afternoon of June 11, 2019 in the comfort of his own home in Orange, CT.

"Bob", as he was affectionately known by many, was the youngest of four children born to Ida and Louis Swirsky, Russian and Polish immigrants who raised their family in Bridgeport, CT. Bob lived his entire life in CT, with the exception of the time he spent in the U.S. Army serving abroad during WWII.

He was, as he proudly shared, a radio operator, tech sgt. for the 3rd armored division of the US first army, seeing front-line combat during the war for 323 days.

He fought through Normandy, Northern France, the Battle of the Bulge, and Germany, having been part of the force that liberated Nordhausen Concentration Camp.

Returning from the war in 1945, he met his wife-to-be, Molly Levine, in 1946. It was, in his rendering, both his good fortune that they met at a party, and love at first sight. Together they had three children, moving to Stratford when their eldest was five. Bob opened a boys/mens clothing store on Main Street there called "Bob's Prep Shop", and with Molly by his side, they become beloved members of the Stratford community for many years.

Tragically, in 1967, their youngest child, Michael, drowned while a student at Springfield College in MA. True to their amazing and resilient spirits, Bob and Molly moved through their unfathomable grief to remain loving spouses as well as loving parents to their two remaining children. Bob and Molly returned to live in Bridgeport for a short time, later also living in Milford and Orange. Molly died four years ago, at the age of 93.

Bob's service in WWII meant a great deal to him, and Bob often spoke at local schools, churches, synagogues and community venues to educate others, including younger generations, about the realities of war and the importance of freedom.

He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Debby Swirsky-Sacchetti and Mindy Swirsky Hart, his son-in-law Tom Swirsky-Sacchetti, and grandchildren Benjamin Sacchetti, Jenna and Matt Vince, and Michael Hart. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, and an innumerable number of friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, at 11 a.m. at the Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home at 88 Beach Rd., Fairfield, CT, with graveside services to follow at the Hebrew Sick Benefit Association Cemetery.