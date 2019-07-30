|
|
Robert (Bob) Thomas
Mulrenan
Robert (Bob) Thomas Mulrenan, 90, a resident of Ginger Cove in Annapolis, MD, formerly of Bonita Springs, FL, and Fairfield, CT, passed away peacefully, in the presence of his family, on July 27, 2019. The son of Irish Immigrants, Timothy and Anna (Davenport) Mulrenan, Bob was born August 15, 1928 in Bridgeport, CT and grew up in Stratford. He was a member of the first class at Fairfield Prep, and graduated from the University of Bridgeport. He married Joan Patterson Mulrenan in 1951. They were married 60 years, prior to her passing in 2011. Bob served in the Army during the Korean war. He spent his entire career at Warner's, one of the leading manufacturers of women's lingerie. He started his career in sales, and retired as President over 40 years later. Bob was a member of Brooklawn Country Club, Union League Club, Black Rock Yacht Club, and Worthington Golf Club. He served on the Board of the University of Bridgeport. He was a parishioner of St. Pius (Fairfield), St. Leo (Bonita Springs), and St. Mary's (Annapolis). Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved golf, playing cards, the Red Sox and Notre Dame football. He is survived by his children, Kathleen (Richard) Gariepy of Ketchum, ID, Robert Mulrenan, Jr., of Olathe, KS, and Michele (Keith) Bouchard, of Annapolis, MD. Bob was very proud of his grandchildren, Michael (Sheila) Gariepy, Daniel Gariepy, Sarah Bouchard, Katherine Bouchard, Timothy Bouchard, and Ryan Mulrenan, and his great-grandson, Ray Gariepy. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in Connecticut Post on July 31, 2019