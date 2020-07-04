1/1
Robert Timothy Devlin
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Timothy Devlin
Robert Timothy Devlin ("Bob") of Shelton, Connecticut, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Hartford Hospital, CT. Son of the late Estelle and John Sojka Devlin, Bob was born in Bridgeport on May 1, 1946. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Bob graduated from Bullard-Havens Technical High School, quickly becoming a master tool and die maker and tool design engineer. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Devlin, his loving daughters Aimee Devlin of Bethel and Faune Devlin Brooks of New York (from his first marriage to Sandra Rollinson) and Faune's husband Jeffrey Brooks; Bob's sons by marriage and by love Michael Iassogna of Georgia and his wife Karen Iassogna, and Robert Iassogna of Tennessee and his wife Michelle Miller; Bob's grandchildren Grayson and Hadley Brooks and Lucas and Dominic Iassogna; Bob's sister, Peggy Devlin of West Haven; four brothers, Timothy Devlin and his wife, Jane of Florida, Harry Devlin and Gloria Urbano of North Carolina, Jerome Devlin of West Haven, and John Devlin and Michelle Piczko of West Haven; Robert Iassogna's stepchildren Miranda and Michael Miller; Bob's nieces, Keleigh Devlin and Caitlin Maturo; Bob's nephews, Timothy Devlin and Ryan Devlin; and Bob's brother-in-law Harold Smith and his wife Kathy of Las Vegas. Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Devlin and Maureen Maturo, and his brother Michael Devlin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved