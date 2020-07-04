Robert Timothy DevlinRobert Timothy Devlin ("Bob") of Shelton, Connecticut, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Hartford Hospital, CT. Son of the late Estelle and John Sojka Devlin, Bob was born in Bridgeport on May 1, 1946. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Bob graduated from Bullard-Havens Technical High School, quickly becoming a master tool and die maker and tool design engineer. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Devlin, his loving daughters Aimee Devlin of Bethel and Faune Devlin Brooks of New York (from his first marriage to Sandra Rollinson) and Faune's husband Jeffrey Brooks; Bob's sons by marriage and by love Michael Iassogna of Georgia and his wife Karen Iassogna, and Robert Iassogna of Tennessee and his wife Michelle Miller; Bob's grandchildren Grayson and Hadley Brooks and Lucas and Dominic Iassogna; Bob's sister, Peggy Devlin of West Haven; four brothers, Timothy Devlin and his wife, Jane of Florida, Harry Devlin and Gloria Urbano of North Carolina, Jerome Devlin of West Haven, and John Devlin and Michelle Piczko of West Haven; Robert Iassogna's stepchildren Miranda and Michael Miller; Bob's nieces, Keleigh Devlin and Caitlin Maturo; Bob's nephews, Timothy Devlin and Ryan Devlin; and Bob's brother-in-law Harold Smith and his wife Kathy of Las Vegas. Bob was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Devlin and Maureen Maturo, and his brother Michael Devlin.