Robert Vozza
1953 - 2020
Robert J. Vozza
Sept 3, 1953 - June 20, 2020 Robert John Vozza of Phoenix, AZ (originally from Bridgeport, CT) passed on June 20, 2020. He is survived by his children, Robbie, Lexxi and Zoe Vozza, and his grandson, Justice Robert Stavola. Robert graduated from Notre Dame High school in Fairfield, CT in 1971. Robert was a screenwriter and entrepreneur. He had a deep love for music, including jazz fusion, progressive rock and R&B, and loved to sing. He was passionate, caring, and his ability to make people laugh came easily for him. Robert passed peacefully after a short but intense struggle with COVID-19.
A memorial in honor of Roberts life will be held at a future date.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
