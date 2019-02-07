Robert W. Hills

Robert W. Hills of Bridgeport, age 93, beloved husband of Ruth M. DeFeo Hills, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center. He retired as Superintendent of Fire Alarms for the City of Bridgeport Fire Department after thirty years of service. Robert was born in Bridgeport on May 24, 1925, son of the late Robert R. and Matilda Tutoli Hills. Robert was a graduate of Central High School, and attended Kenyon College. Robert was a veteran of World War II, serving with the Army Air Corps, and was a member of The Bridgeport Area Retired Firefighters. Survivors in addition to his wife include his devoted children, Robert W. Hills, II and Carrie Hills. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the funeral home. Those who so desire may make contributions in Robert's memory to the , 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108 or the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary