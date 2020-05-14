Robert W. McCarthy Sr.
1925 - 2020
Robert W. McCarthy Sr.
Loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a true friend
Robert "Lefty" W. McCarthy Sr., age 94, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Jean Dawber McCarthy, passed away on April 23, 2020. Robert was born in Bridgeport on December 10, 1925 to the late Francis and Martha (Hull) McCarthy and had been a lifelong Stratford resident. Robert was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII serving aboard the USS Alaska from 1943-1946. Robert was a bricklayer for E & F Construction Company retiring in 1981 and later retired from Sikorsky Aircraft in 2014 after 34 years. Robert was a member of the Teamsters Local Union 1150. Robert enjoyed the monthly union and Sikorsky retirees meetings and bowling with the Sikorsky bowling league. Robert also enjoyed attending the annual veteran lunches and celebrating his birthday at Vazzano's Four Seasons the past four years. Robert's family would like to thank his friends who brought him to his meetings and to watch his bowling team at Milford Lanes. Robert was also an avid UCONN Women's basketball fan. Robert enjoyed taking photos of his family and friends and was known for always having a camera in his pocket. He was truly a family man who loved family get-togethers. Robert always had a smile and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Survivors include his devoted daughter, Patricia (McCarthy) Houle of Prospect, his cherished granddaughters, Melissa Sciarretto and her husband Anthony, Jaime Hawkins and her husband Brett, and Michele Houle and her boyfriend Dahna Deleston, four great-grandsons, Dominic Roger, Luca Joseph, Owen Robert, and Jaxon Roger, a sister, Martha McCarthy, sister-in-law, MaryEllen McCarthy, and his two nieces and one nephew. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Robert was predeceased by his son, Robert McCarthy Jr., son-in-law, Roger Houle, and brothers, Francis, Albert, and Harold. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private service at Lakeview Cemetery in Bridgeport, CT on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Extended family and friends may attend the service but remain in their cars to abide by social distancing guidelines. A celebration of life will occur at a later date when it is safe to gather together. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.





Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MAY
22
Service
11:00 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
1 entry
May 14, 2020
My sincere condolences to Bobbys family. A true friend of many good memories of bowling with and sharing in the joy of his birthday party buffets. RIP till we me again someday !
Doug
Friend
