Robert W. Navin
Robert "Bob" Navin, age 93 of Milford, CT, formerly of Westport, the beloved husband of Virginia Navin, passed away on October 4, 2019.
Bob was born in Brooklyn NY, a Navy veteran of WWII, was an engineer for the New York Telephone Company until his retirement after which he continued to work in Stamford in Real Estate management until the age of 92 in 2018.
A quiet gentleman, Bob was a loving father of four children – Jeffrey (Jeanette), Gregory (Kirsten), William (Annie) and Laura (Mark), and an attentive grandfather. Known for his constant smile, Bob was a kind, generous, compassionate man, and always willing to help others. Bob was loved and admired by all who knew him. He will be missed.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday November 23 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 49 Weston Road, Westport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 17, 2019