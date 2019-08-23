|
|
Robert W. Stumpek
Robert "Bob" Warren Stumpek passed away peacefully at Watermark Assisted Living in Bridgeport, CT on August 18, 2019.
Bob was born on February 2, 1933 in Pittsfield, MA to William J. Stumpek, Sr. and Elizabeth Christofaro Stumpek. He was predeceased by his brother Bill Stumpek, his sister Joan Stumpek, his parents and his partner Gordon Toth. He is survived by his nephew Tom Stumpek and great-nephew Josh Stumpek.
Bob attended Pittsfield Public Schools and earned his B.S. and M.S. in Education from the University of Bridgeport. Bob was an art teacher in the Greenwich, CT School System and an artist in his own right. He specialized primarily in oil colors and also handcrafted his own pen and ink Christmas cards every year. Bob was an avid collector of fine antiques and silver.
Bob lived in CT since graduating high school and spent many years enjoying his treasured home in Easton, "The Seeley Hall House" which he proudly restored.
Bob served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany.
The family would like to thank the staff at Watermark who gave Bob excellent care.
In keeping with Bob's wishes there will be no services and burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2019