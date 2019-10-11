|
Robert Warner
Robert James Warner, age 56, entered into eternal rest on October 5, 2019. Bobby was born in Bridgeport, CT, the son of the late Jane and George Warner, and resided in Bridgeport throughout all his life.
Bobby is survived by his loving and devoted fiancée, Robin D'Amico, along with her loving family. He is also survived by his loving and devoted sister, Barbara Larocca, and her husband, Philip; brother, Kenneth Warner, of Milford and brother, Thomas Faye, and wife, Janice, of Sandy Hook. Bobby was predeceased by his brother, David, who died earlier this year. He is also survived by two nieces Christine and Marissa and two nephews, David (DJ) and Thomas (TJ).
Not enough can be said about Bobby's extraordinary talent. He was a master craftsman with both inside and outside construction. He was exceedingly creative, a perfectionist, and had an unstoppable passion for every job he did, no matter the size. Bobby was able to envision the best way to create and complete every project in the most beautiful way. He was praised by all, and because he was the best of the best, he never had to look for work since jobs were always there waiting for him.
Bobby loved having holidays and family parties at his house where he'd spare no expense in feeding people and making people laugh. He loved every football weekend and was a huge fan of the New York Jets. Bobby's beautiful smile, kind eyes, huge heart and loud voice will always be remembered by all who knew him.
A Memorial Mass will be held for Bobby on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the New Life Church, 28 Hedgehog Road, Trumbull, CT. Services are private, and The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019