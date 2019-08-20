|
|
Robert Waterbury Sr.
Robert Waterbury Sr., 81, husband of the late Anna (Bishop) Waterbury, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Shelton Lakes Nursing Home in Shelton. He was born on February 15, 1938 in Stamford, son of the late Jack (Charles Jackson) and Doris Catherine (Friend) Waterbury. Robert served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Carpenters Union Local # 210. He was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles # 579 in Stamford. He retired from Keene Ray Proof of Norwalk after 25 years where he built and maintained secure rooms for testing various military equipment for different government agencies all over the world. He retired from his second career in 2012 as a security supervisor for USI Security of Stamford, where he was affectionately known as Major. Bob was an avid gardener and loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving children, sons, Robert Jr. of Waterbury and Jack Sr. (Lisa) of Ansonia and his daughters, Victoria (James) Weed of Shelton, Sabrina Johnson of Shelton and stepdaughter, Elizabeth Berrios of Stratford. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mary Kenney Allen of Los Angeles, CA, Tori and James D. Weed, Brianna Johnson, Anna and Jack Waterbury Jr. and Adam Berrios. Also surviving is his sister, Sally Ann (Thomas) Broadhurst of Port St. Lucie, FL, and several nieces and nephews. Besides, his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his twin sister Barbara Mitchell, sisters, Doris Zaffino and Sharon Lowden and his brothers, Charlie, Jackie, Rodney, William, George and Phillip Waterbury. The family wishes to thank the Season's Hospice nurse Sandy, and the staff at Shelton Lakes - nurses Sue, Marley, Kathy, Courtney, nursing assistant Ruby and the assistant director Pedro for their help, care and generosity. A Celebration of Robert Waterbury Sr's life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:45 p.m. at the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Plaza, Stratford. Interment will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Darien on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Brain Foundation in Robert Waterbury Sr's name, www.americanbrainfoundation.org or mailed to the American Brain Foundation - 201 Chicago Avenue - Minneapolis, MN 55415.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 23, 2019