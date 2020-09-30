Robert G. Whitham Sr.

Robert G. 'Bob' Whitham Sr., 82, of Florida, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born on June 29, 1938, to the late Leonard and Ellen (Holmes) Whitham in Bristol, CT; Bob was a lifelong resident of Stratford, CT and retired to Jacksonville, FL in 2005. Bob was a simple man, and strived to live a simple and peaceful life. As a freelancer and self taught mechanic, he had hands of gold and never met a problem he couldn't fix. Bob was known to be a straight forward honest man, who valued his family, friends and relationships above all else. He never met a stranger, and was sure to put a smile on your face with his quick wit and old school sense of humor. He was loved and cherished by his many friends, and neighbors in his retirement community, Southern Oaks. Beloved husband for 53 years to the late Elaine (Holly) Whitham of Florida. Loving father to Robert Whitham Jr. of Stratford, Rick Whitham of Milford, Darryl Whitham of VA, Kimberly Calzone of FL, and Stacie Burney of FL. Dear brother to the late Leroy Whitham and Bill Peet of CT. Proud grandfather to 17 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private burial service to be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Saint Johns Cemetery of Stratford.



