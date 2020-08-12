Robert G. Woods
Robert G. Woods, age 76, of Shelton passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen (Chisholm) Woods. Born in Bridgeport on November 15, 1943, he was a son of the late Joseph and Ann (Roman) Woods. Robert had worked as a truck driver for various local companies for many years before his retirement. He loved movies and was a big fan of Elvis Presley. His greatest enjoyment was found in the time he spent with his family. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend of many, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving children, Robert Woods, Jr. and his wife Jessica of Shelton, Rasheeda Woods of Seymour, James Woods of Bridgeport and Markeese Woods of Shelton, his cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Natalia, Adrianna and Cameron. He is also survived by his brothers, Patrick Woods of Milford and Edward Woods and his wife Caren of Monroe. In addition to his beloved wife Helen, he was also predeceased by his brothers, James and Michael Woods.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly in Lawncroft Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. Please remember face masks are required. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
